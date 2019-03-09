The Marlins are hopeful that Wallach (quadriceps) will be ready to rejoin the Grapefruit League lineup Sunday versus the Braves, the Associated Press reports.

Wallach's impending return is a welcome development for the Marlins with top catcher Jorge Alfaro sidelined indefinitely with right knee inflammation. With Alfaro's availability for Opening Day now in peril, Wallach could have the opportunity to step in as the Marlins' No. 1 option behind the plate if health isn't an issue. Non-roster invitee Bryan Holaday could also share catching duties with Wallach if Alfaro is sidelined to begin the season.