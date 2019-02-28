Wallach exited Thursday's Grapefruit League game due to a quadriceps injury, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Manager Don Mattingly said Wallach "felt something in his quad" during Thursday's loss to the Astros, which helps explain his removal after three innings. Mattingly said the issue was minor, though he failed to offer up a timetable for Wallach's return, leaving the backup catcher day-to-day. Wallach is 1-for-5 through three games this spring.

