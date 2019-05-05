Wallach will start at catcher and bat seventh Sunday against the Braves, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Wallach is entering the lineup for just the second time in eight games with top backstop Jorge Alfaro receiving a maintenance day. The non-contending Marlins don't have much incentive to even out the distribution of starts behind the plate with Alfaro viewed as a member of their near- and long-term core, so expect Wallach's playing time to remain fairly scarce throughout the season, unless an injury to Alfaro intervenes.