Wallach was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a concussion, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Wallach apparently sustained the concussion in Tuesday's game against the Tigers, though he never actually exited the contest. It's unclear why the Marlins opted to utilize the 10-day IL rather than the 7-day version, which is earmarked specifically for concussions. Regardless, the 27-year-old will be eligible to be activated June 1, while Bryan Holaday joins the team to fill in as Jorge Alfaro's backup behind the plate.