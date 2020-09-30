Wallach will start at catcher and will bat ninth Wednesday in Game 1 of the Marlins' wild-card series with the Cubs, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Though Jorge Alfaro (when healthy) has retained the top spot on the Marlins' depth chart at catcher for much of this season, his struggles at the dish resulted in him ceding work to Wallach down the stretch. Wallach was behind the plate for three of the Marlins' final four regular-season contests, and his inclusion in the lineup for the team's postseason opener leaves little doubt that manager Don Mattingly views him as the top backstop for the time being.