Wallach will start at catcher and bat seventh Sunday against the Braves, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

With top backstop Jorge Alfaro receiving a routine maintenance day, Wallach will check into the lineup for third time this season. Wallach isn't expected to play more than a couple times per week so long as Alfaro is healthy and therefore doesn't warrant much attention in the fantasy realm.

