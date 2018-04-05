Marlins' Chad Wallach: Out of Thursday's lineup
Wallach is out of Thursday's lineup against the Phillies, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
He has been the de facto starter while J.T. Realmuto (back) has been on the disabled list, but should be an afterthought in the majority of fantasy formats. Wallach is 2-for-19 at the plate (.105 average) through five games. Bryan Holaday will start behind the dish and hit eighth.
