Marlins' Chad Wallach: Receives second straight start
Wallach is catching and batting eighth Friday against the Cubs, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Wallach was expected to back up Tomas Telis in the absence of injured starter J.T. Realmuto (back), but Wallach has now been named the starter for the opening two games of the season. Starting the right-handed Wallach over the switch-hitting Tomas Telis in the opener against Jon Lester could have been explained as simply a move to gain a platoon advantage, as Telis has hit poorly against lefties in his career. But Wallach remains in the lineup against the right-handed Kyle Hendricks, suggesting that it's he who is the interim starter. Regardless of the unexpected playing time, nothing in Wallach's profile suggests he'll be a significant fantasy asset, but in leagues deep enough to roster one of the Marlins' catchers, he appears to be the one to grab.
