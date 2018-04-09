Marlins' Chad Wallach: Sits again Monday
Wallach is not in the Marlins' lineup Monday against the Mets, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Wallach has been the primary catcher for the Marlins while J.T. Realmuto (back) remains on the disabled list. Bryan Holaday will start at catcher Monday, the third time in four games that he's done so. Wallach could be losing his temporary starter role, though that likely won't have much fantasy impact; his light bat is irrelevant in most formats, and J.T. Realmuto is approximately ten days from returning.
