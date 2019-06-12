Marlins' Chad Wallach: Stuck in concussion protocol
Wallach remains in Major League Baseball's concussion protocol and is without a clear timeline to return from the 10-day injured list, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The Marlins' decision to place Wallach on the 10-day rather than the 7-day injured list back on May 24 hinted that the backstop's concussion wasn't a mild one. It's unclear how much Wallach has progressed -- if at all -- since being shut down, but he won't be in store for a major role upon returning from the IL. Jorge Alfaro remains locked in as the Marlins' clear No. 1 catcher.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal