Wallach remains in Major League Baseball's concussion protocol and is without a clear timeline to return from the 10-day injured list, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins' decision to place Wallach on the 10-day rather than the 7-day injured list back on May 24 hinted that the backstop's concussion wasn't a mild one. It's unclear how much Wallach has progressed -- if at all -- since being shut down, but he won't be in store for a major role upon returning from the IL. Jorge Alfaro remains locked in as the Marlins' clear No. 1 catcher.