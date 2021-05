Wallach remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Though top catcher Jorge Alfaro (hamstring) hasn't played since April 20, Wallach remains stuck in the No. 2 role behind the plate. Rather than Wallach, veteran Sandy Leon has seemingly emerged as the Marlins' preferred backstop. Leon will pick up his third consecutive start Wednesday.