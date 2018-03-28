Marlins' Chad Wallach: Will make Opening Day roster
Wallach has earned a spot on the Marlins' Opening Day roster, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
With J.T. Realmuto (back) sent to the 10-day disabled list to begin the year, the Marlins have elected to keep three catchers on the Opening Day roster, with Tomas Telis and Bryan Holaday joining Wallach. Telis will likely serve as the primary catcher until Realmuto returns to the field. Over the course of six career games at the major-league level -- all coming last year with Cincinnati -- Wallach has gone 1-for-11 with five strikeouts at the dish.
