The Marlins signed Morel to a one-year contract Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The Marlins plan to use Morel at first base, a position he has never played before. Given the team's lack of other options at first base, Morel should have a chance to be the regular there if he can prove to be adequate defensively. Morel flashed loads of promise earlier in his career, particularly in 2023 with the Cubs when he posted a .821 OPS with 26 home runs over only 429 plate appearances. He has just a .651 OPS since then and his strikeout rate spiked to 35.7 percent in 2025 with the Rays. Morel still makes loud contact when he connects (49.7 percent hard-hit rate, 14.8 percent barrel rate in 2025), and the Marlins will try to get him to cut down on the swing-and-miss. He will be arbitration-eligible in 2027 and 2028.