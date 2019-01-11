Marlins' Dan Straily: Re-signs with Marlins
Straily and the Marlins reached agreement on a one-year, $5 million deal Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Straily pitched capably enough in 23 starts for Miami last season, finishing the year with a 4.12 ERA. He missed the start of the year with a forearm injury and enters the upcoming season with potential injury concerns as well, as an oblique issue shut him down in early September.
More News
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Experiences discomfort while throwing•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Doubtful to pitch again in 2018•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Suffers oblique strain•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Exits outing early•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Stuck with no-decision•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Shuts down Braves for fifth win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...