Straily and the Marlins reached agreement on a one-year, $5 million deal Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Straily pitched capably enough in 23 starts for Miami last season, finishing the year with a 4.12 ERA. He missed the start of the year with a forearm injury and enters the upcoming season with potential injury concerns as well, as an oblique issue shut him down in early September.

