Hampson will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Giants, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Hampson's other three starts came at second base and he's now seen playing time at a total of four positions since his promotion early on in the season. He's 2-for-12 with a homer in seven games.
