Hampson was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday.
Hampson can provide depth for the Marlins' infield with Joey Wendle landing on the 10-day injured list Tuesday because of an intercostal strain. The 28-year-old has good speed but owns a rough .235/.296/.370 career major-league slash line.
More News
-
Marlins' Garrett Hampson: Misses out on Opening Day roster•
-
Marlins' Garrett Hampson: Added to 40-man•
-
Marlins' Garrett Hampson: Settles for minors deal with Fish•
-
Garrett Hampson: Hits open market•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Posts steal as pinch runner•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Absent from Saturday's lineup•