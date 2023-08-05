Soriano will take the ball to start Saturday's game against the Rangers, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Soriano has been excellent in 11 appearances out of the Miami bullpen this season, posting a 1.98 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 27.1 innings, and he will be rewarded with his first career start in the big leagues. The 24-year-old has thrown as many as four innings in an appearance this season and will be well rested, but it's a stretch to think he could pitch deep enough into Saturday's game to qualify for a win.