Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Blasts No. 40 on Friday
Stanton went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-3 win over the Rockies.
The slugger's 40th of the season was a typical Giancarlo smash, as he drove a line drive into the second deck in left-center field. There are few things scarier to pitchers than a locked-in Stanton, and with 14 homers in 26 games since the All-Star break, it's a wonder he hasn't been walked more than 17 times over that stretch.
