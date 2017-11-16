Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Crowned National League MVP
Stanton was named National League MVP on Thursday.
Stanton ended up narrowly edging out Joey Votto to take home his first MVP award. The slugging outfielder put together a historic campaign during which he led the majors in both homers (59) and RBI (132), while also hitting an impressive .281/.376/.631 in 159 games. He'll be the subject of trade talks all offseason, though he ultimately has the right to veto or accept any trade.
