Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Crushes 39th homer Thursday
Stanton supplied all the Marlins' offense Thursday, going 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 3-2 loss to the Nationals.
The 27-year-old just won't let up on opposing pitchers -- Stanton is now slashing .308/.379/1.038 over the last week with six homers and 11 RBI, and he continues to extend his MLB lead with 39 home runs on the season. The hot streak has also pushed his OPS up to a career-high .982, and as long as he stays healthy down the stretch there's no reason to expect him to slow down much when it comes to putting souvenirs in the seats.
More News
-
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Hammers MLB-leading 37th homer Monday•
-
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers twice in Friday's loss•
-
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Sits out Sunday•
-
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers to take league lead•
-
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Launches two more homers•
-
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers twice against Phillies•
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...