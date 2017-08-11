Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Crushes 39th homer Thursday

Stanton supplied all the Marlins' offense Thursday, going 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 3-2 loss to the Nationals.

The 27-year-old just won't let up on opposing pitchers -- Stanton is now slashing .308/.379/1.038 over the last week with six homers and 11 RBI, and he continues to extend his MLB lead with 39 home runs on the season. The hot streak has also pushed his OPS up to a career-high .982, and as long as he stays healthy down the stretch there's no reason to expect him to slow down much when it comes to putting souvenirs in the seats.