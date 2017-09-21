Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Crushes homer No. 56

Stanton went 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Mets.

The only game Stanton went without homering in this three-game set was Tuesday, when Mets pitchers walked him four times. Stanton went through a little slump that lasted from late August into mid-September (.145/.264/.306 with just three homers and three RBI over a 17-game span), which isn't very good timing as far as the fantasy playoffs go, but he's bounced back from that beautifully. His 56 homers are easily good for tops in baseball (by 11 over the second-place Aaron Judge), and his 120 RBI are second only to Nolan Arenado's 125.