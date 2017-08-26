Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Goes deep twice Friday

Stanton went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, two home runs, three runs scored and five RBI in Friday's 8-6 win over the Padres.

Ho hum, another monster performance from the most dangerous slugger in the game. Stanton's five RBI were a season high, and he now has six more games before the end of the month to hit just one more dinger and become the first NL player in history with 50 homers before September. His huge second-half run -- 23 home runs in 39 games since the All-Star break -- has also carried the Marlins back over the .500 mark for the first time since late April, and into wild-card contention.