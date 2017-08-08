Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Hammers MLB-leading 37th homer Monday

Stanton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Nationals.

He's been impressive so far in August, slashing .364/.440/1.000 in six games with four homers and taking over the major-league lead in that category from the Yankees' Aaron Judge. Stanton has already tied his previous career high with 37 blasts, and his current .981 OPS would also be a personal best.