Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Hammers MLB-leading 37th homer Monday
Stanton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Nationals.
He's been impressive so far in August, slashing .364/.440/1.000 in six games with four homers and taking over the major-league lead in that category from the Yankees' Aaron Judge. Stanton has already tied his previous career high with 37 blasts, and his current .981 OPS would also be a personal best.
More News
-
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers twice in Friday's loss•
-
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Sits out Sunday•
-
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers to take league lead•
-
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Launches two more homers•
-
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers twice against Phillies•
-
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Enters break on high note•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...