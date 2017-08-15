Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers again Monday

Stanton went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBI during Monday's win over San Francisco.

Stanton has now left the yard in five consecutive games and has 10 homers, 17 RBI and 13 runs over his past 11 outings. The power outburst has him running away with the league lead in home runs, and he's also up to an impressive .283/.374/.640 slash line for the campaign.