Play

Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers in third-straight game Saturday

Stanton went 3-for-4 with a double and a three-run homer Saturday against the Rockies.

Stanton blasted his 41st homer of the year to break up a tie game in the fourth inning of a game the Marlins would go on to win. He's smashed eight homers over his last nine games to raise his slugging percentage from .586 to .631, and he continues to reward fantasy managers with an elite season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast