Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers in third-straight game Saturday
Stanton went 3-for-4 with a double and a three-run homer Saturday against the Rockies.
Stanton blasted his 41st homer of the year to break up a tie game in the fourth inning of a game the Marlins would go on to win. He's smashed eight homers over his last nine games to raise his slugging percentage from .586 to .631, and he continues to reward fantasy managers with an elite season.
