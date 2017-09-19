Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers in win over Mets

Stanton went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, four RBI and three runs scored during Monday's win over the Mets.

Stanton entered the game with a .542 OPS and a single round tripper through 40 September at-bats, so it was encouraging to see the slugger belt a line-drive homer and stuff the stat line Monday. With 55 bombs, 117 RBI, 115 runs and a .279/.374/.632 slash line, Stanton has showcased what his fantasy ceiling looks like when he's healthy for a full season.