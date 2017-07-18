Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers twice against Phillies
Stanton went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI during Monday's win over Philadelphia.
Stanton is now up to seven homers in July and 28 for the season. Alongside the bombs, he sports a .275/.363/.580 slash line with 62 RBI and 63 runs, and the outfielder projects to remain an elite fantasy asset moving forward. Barring injury, he has an excellent shot at leading the National League -- and potentially all of baseball -- in home runs.
More News
-
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Enters break on high note•
-
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Slugs 24th homer Friday•
-
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Given breather Thursday•
-
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Crushes two homers Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers again, reaches 50 RBI•
-
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Reaches 20-homer mark•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...