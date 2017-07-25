Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Launches two more homers

Stanton went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI during Monday's win over Texas.

With 11 homers through his past 15 games, Stanton has tied Aaron Judge for the league lead with 32. The Miami outfielder sports a .274/.360/.596 slash line with 68 RBI and 68 runs alongside the bombs and career-best numbers are well within reach.

