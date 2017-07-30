Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Sits out Sunday

Stanton is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins will look to complete their four-game sweep of the Reds without their star right fielder, as Stanton will receive his first day of rest since July 6. Ichiro Suzuki will take over in right field, batting seventh.

