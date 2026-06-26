Marlins' Graham Pauley: Joining big-league roster

Pauley is expected to be called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Pauley will return to the major-league roster after being optioned to Jacksonville on May 29. The 25-year-old posted a .246 average with nine extra-base hits, including two homers, while also adding 11 RBI, seven runs scored and three stolen bases over 17 contests at the Triple-A level following his demotion. Connor Norby is expected to be sent to Jacksonville in a corresponding move.