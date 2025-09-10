Pauley (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Pauley has been on the shelf for more than three weeks with a right oblique strain but has been cleared to return to game action. He will play third base for Jacksonville on Wednesday and shouldn't need too many rehab contests before being activated from the 10-day injured list. Pauley will beat Connor Norby (quadriceps) back from the IL, so the former should be the Marlins' primary third baseman when he returns, at least until the latter is ready.