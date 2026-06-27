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Marlins' Graham Pauley: Makes impact in return to majors

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Pauley went 1-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's win over the Cardinals.

Called back up from Triple-A Jacksonville earlier in the day, Pauley was immediately inserted into the starting nine at third base and hit ninth in the order. Prior to his promotion, the 25-year-old had a .259/.343/.500 slash line over his last 16 games for the Jumbo Shrimp with two homers and three steals, and Pauley has a clear path to claiming the full-time job at the hot corner with Connor Norby demoted to Triple-A and Javier Sanoja better suited for a utility role.

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