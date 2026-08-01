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Marlins' Graham Pauley: Optioned to Triple-A

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Marlins optioned Pauley to Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Pauley appeared in four games after being recalled July 19, during which he went 3-for-9 with an RBI and two strikeouts. He'll now return to the minor leagues in order to make room on the active roster for Owen Caissie (calf), who returned from the injured list Saturday. With a .529 OPS through 106 MLB plate appearances this year, Pauley is unlikely to be a significant contributor for the Marlins if he makes it back to the big leagues.

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