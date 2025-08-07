Pauley went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over Houston.

The third baseman took Hector Neris deep in the fifth inning. Pauley has two homers on the season for the Marlins, but both have come in the last seven games, and since the All-Star break he's batting .278 (10-for-36) with three RBI and five runs. Connor Norby (wrist) still lacks a firm timeline for his return, but Pauley is beginning to make a case to keep the starting job at third base regardless of when Norby gets activated.