Marlins' Graham Pauley: Seeing semi-frequent playing time
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pauley will start at third base and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Rangers.
Though he doesn't have a direct path to an everyday role at any one position, Pauley has now picked up starts in four of the Marlins' six games since being reinstated from the injured list Monday. He's seen action at three different spots in the infield, making two starts at third base and one apiece at second base and first base.
