The Marlins placed Pauley on the 10-day injured list Monday with a right oblique strain.

Miami hasn't shed light on the severity of the injury that Pauley sustained over the weekend, but given that even mild oblique strains typically entail more than a 10-day recovery, the 24-year-old is unlikely to return from the IL when first eligible Aug. 27. Miami recalled infielder Maximo Acosta from Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move, but Javier Sanoja and Eric Wagaman may be likelier candidates to pick up starts at third base while Pauley is on the shelf.