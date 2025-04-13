Now Playing

Pauley is not in Miami's starting lineup against Washington on Sunday.

The lefty-hitting Pauley will retreat to the dugout with the Nationals sending southpaw MacKenzie Gore to the mound. Javier Sanoja will start at the hot corner and bat eighth. Pauley has gone 5-for-32 with one walk, two runs scored and two RBI since the beginning of April.

