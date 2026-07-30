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Marlins' Heriberto Hernandez: Clubs 16th home run

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the Phillies.

Hernandez jumpstarted Miami's late eight-run comeback by taking Jesus Luzardo deep for a two-run homer in the fifth inning. The slugger has stayed productive since the All-Star break, homering three times and batting 13-for-50 (.260), but with a 39.2 percent strikeout rate across 12 contests. Through 79 games this season, Hernandez is slashing .241/.308/.486 with 16 home runs, 12 doubles, one triple, 43 RBI, 29 runs scored and seven stolen bases.

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