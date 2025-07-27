Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Brewers.

Hernandez launched a three-run homer in the fifth inning that proved to be the game-winning hit. The 25-year-old has hit safely in four straight contests and continues to make the most of his part-time role, slashing .326/.382/.511 with four home runs, 16 RBI and 14 runs scored across his first 102 major-league plate appearances.