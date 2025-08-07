Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's win over Houston.

The 25-year-old took Spencer Arrighetti deep in the third inning, staking the Marlins to an early 5-1 lead they wouldn't relinquish. Hernandez has six homers in his first 42 big-league games, and three of them have come since July 26, a stretch in which he's batting .250 (7-for-28) with six runs and seven RBI.