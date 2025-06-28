Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-8 win over the Diamondbacks.

Hernandez has gone 18-for-50 (.360) in June, adding two homers, eight RBI and a 2:12 BB:K across 16 games this month. While he's hitting well, he's still in a part-time role against right-handed pitchers, finding time at designated hitter and in left field. He's batting .333 and slugging .519 with two homers, four doubles, eight RBI, eight runs scored and no stolen bases over his first 57 major-league plate appearances as a 25-year-old rookie.