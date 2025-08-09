Marlins' Heriberto Hernandez: Homers again, extends power surge
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and an additional run scored in Friday's 5-1 win against Atlanta.
Hernandez continued his recent power surge Friday, turning a 91 mph sinker from Bryce Elder into a 404-foot homer. The long ball was his seventh of the year and fourth in his last 10 games. During that stretch, the 25-year-old is hitting .273 (9-for-33) with nine RBI and eight runs scored, providing a spark for this Marlins offense.
More News
-
Marlins' Heriberto Hernandez: Goes yard against Astros•
-
Marlins' Heriberto Hernandez: Homers in second straight game•
-
Marlins' Heriberto Hernandez: Goes deep in win•
-
Marlins' Heriberto Hernandez: Homers in loss•
-
Marlins' Heriberto Hernandez: Goes yard Friday•
-
Marlins' Heriberto Hernandez: Plates four runs in victory•