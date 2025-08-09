Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and an additional run scored in Friday's 5-1 win against Atlanta.

Hernandez continued his recent power surge Friday, turning a 91 mph sinker from Bryce Elder into a 404-foot homer. The long ball was his seventh of the year and fourth in his last 10 games. During that stretch, the 25-year-old is hitting .273 (9-for-33) with nine RBI and eight runs scored, providing a spark for this Marlins offense.