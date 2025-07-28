Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Brewers.

Getting the start at DH and batting seventh, Hernandez took Brandon Woodruff deep in the fourth inning to give the Marlins a 2-1 lead that slipped away late. Hernandez has gone yard in back-to-back games and hit safely in five straight, although he was on the bench against a couple tough right-handers (Dylan Cease and Freddy Peralta) in the middle of that stretch. Over 44 plate appearances in July, the 25-year-old outfielder is slashing .308/.386/.564 with three homers, six runs and eight RBI.