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Hernandez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.

Hernandez started the previous three games and delivered his first multi-hit effort of the season Monday, going 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored. The 26-year-old has yet to find much success at the plate this season with a .163/.280/.209 slash line through 50 plate appearances.

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