Hernandez isn't in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against Atlanta.

After going 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and an additional run scored in Friday's win, Hernandez will step out of the starting nine for the first half of Saturday's action. His absence will create an opening in the lineup for Dane Myers to start in left field while batting sixth.

