Marlins' Heriberto Hernandez: Plates four runs in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a double and four RBI in an 8-5 extra-inning win against San Francisco on Wednesday.
Hernandez broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run single in the eighth inning and drove in two more runs with a double in the 10th. The four RBI were one more than he had notched over 16 games this season coming into play. Hernandez hadn't started in any of Miami's three games prior to Wednesday, but he's hit well when given the opportunity, posting a .340/.377/.480 slash line through 53 plate appearances.
