Marlins' Heriberto Hernandez: Records seventh steal

Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Astros.

Hernandez has three multi-hit efforts over six games since the All-Star break, going 8-for-25 (.320) despite striking out 10 times in that span. He's also logged two steals since the break and has seven thefts on nine attempts this year. The outfielder is batting .246 with a .793 OPS, 13 home runs, 37 RBI, 25 runs scored, 10 doubles and one triple over 254 plate appearances. Hernandez is is seeing steady playing time as Miami's primary left fielder.