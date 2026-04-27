Marlins' Heriberto Hernandez: Sent back to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Marlins optioned Hernandez to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Isaac Azout of FishOnFirst.com reports.
Hernandez's playing time has been hit-or-miss this season and he's managed a lowly .159/.284/.190 batting line across 74 plate appearances. His roster spot will be absorbed by Christopher Morel (oblique), who is back from the injured list.
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