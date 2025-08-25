Marlins' Heriberto Hernandez: Sitting amid dry spell at plate
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta.
Hernandez began to gain traction in the Marlins' everyday lineup about two weeks ago, but his grip on a regular starting role could be starting to slip. He's slashing just .146/.205/.171 with a 2:12 BB:K over his last 12 games and now finds himself on the bench for the second time in three days.
More News
-
Marlins' Heriberto Hernandez: Getting rest Saturday•
-
Marlins' Heriberto Hernandez: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Heriberto Hernandez: Not starting Game 1•
-
Marlins' Heriberto Hernandez: Homers again, extends power surge•
-
Marlins' Heriberto Hernandez: Goes yard against Astros•
-
Marlins' Heriberto Hernandez: Homers in second straight game•