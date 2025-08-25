default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hernandez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta.

Hernandez began to gain traction in the Marlins' everyday lineup about two weeks ago, but his grip on a regular starting role could be starting to slip. He's slashing just .146/.205/.171 with a 2:12 BB:K over his last 12 games and now finds himself on the bench for the second time in three days.

More News