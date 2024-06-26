Brazoban struck out one in a scoreless two-thirds of an inning Tuesday to record his first hold of the season in a win over the Royals.

The 34-year-old right-hander didn't get a chance to break camp on the 26-man roster due to visa issues, but Brazoban has looked good since joining the Marlins at the end of May. Through nine appearances and 15.1 innings, he's posted a 2.93 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 14:9 K:BB, and he may be working his way into a higher-leverage role.